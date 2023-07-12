4 teams behind theft spike, say police

(CNS): Police believe there are at least four separate groups or individuals currently committing robberies in the Cayman Islands, and RCIPS officials told CNS that there is no evidence the people involved are from overseas or have international crime connections. There have been 30 robberies so far this year and twelve suspects have been arrested.

While the police are keeping an open mind on all of the cases, they have said there is nothing to suggest that there is any international involvement in the crime spike, despite concerns previously raised by officials that international organised crime has a hand in some of the offences being committed here, especially relating to illegal numbers.

However, this latest crime spike appears to be home-grown and police have begun rounding up a number of suspects, making eight arrests in just over a week.

On Tuesday, Premier Wayne Panton welcomed the news that the police had made more arrests of those believed to be…