41% of Black and minority employees in UK are struggling racism on the job

41% of those workers “faced racism at work in the last five years,” according to a report published Wednesday by the Trades Union Congress, a federation of labor unions. The TUC says it is the biggest study into the issue ever conducted in the United Kingdom.

Among younger workers, the figures are even more troubling. About 52% of Black, brown and minority ethnic workers aged 25 to 34 years old reported suffering racism during that period, while 58% of those aged between 18 and 24 years old said the same.

Racist incidents included overhearing racist jokes, being subjected to stereotyping or comments about appearance, receiving racist remarks, or outright bullying and harassment.

For the report, researchers at Number Cruncher Politics conducted focus groups last year, and surveyed 1,750 Black, brown and minority ethnic workers between February and May this year.

The study also found that workers are reluctant to report incidents of racist behavior. About 44% said they didn’t report…