4D Molecular Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common… – Press Release

EMERYVILLE, Calif., May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. FDMT, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company harnessing the power of directed evolution for genetic medicines targeting large market diseases, announced today that it priced an upsized underwritten public offering of 7,500,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $16.00 per share. In addition, 4D Molecular Therapeutics has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,125,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be $120.0 million before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses and excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares. All of the shares in the offering are to be sold by 4D Molecular Therapeutics. The offering is expected to close on May 9, 2023, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.



Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Securities and Evercore ISI are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Chardan is acting as lead manager for the offering.

A registration statement relating to the shares being sold in this offering has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and was declared effective on April 15, 2022. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained, when available, from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, by telephone at 1-866-471-2526 or by email at [email protected]; BofA Securities, Inc., NC1-022-02-25, 201 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus…