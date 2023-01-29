5 Russian males fleeing conscription have been residing at a South Korean airport for months



Seoul, South Korea

CNN

—



Five Russian men who fled the country after Moscow’s military mobilization order last September have been stranded at South Korea’s Incheon International Airport for months after authorities refused to accept them.

Three of the men had arrived in October, with the remaining two in November, said their lawyer Lee Jong-chan.

Lee said that their applications for refugee status were denied by the South Korean Justice Ministry – leaving them stranded at the departure area for months while awaiting a ruling on their appeal. “They are provided with one meal a day, which is lunch,” Lee told CNN. “But for the rest of the day they live off bread and drinks.”

The men are able to shower but have to wash their clothes by hand and are unable to leave the departure and duty-free areas, he added.

“They have limited access to medical…