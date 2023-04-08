5:00 P.M. UPDATE: Hydro Ottawa finalizes power restoration to remaining customer… – Press Release

OTTAWA, ON, April 8, 2023 /CNW/ – Hydro Ottawa has made significant progress in restoring power throughout the City of Ottawa. As of 4:00 p.m. today, just over 900 customers remain without power.

Hydro Ottawa is working to restore power to all customers by the end of the day (Saturday, April 8) with the possibility that small pockets may still exist.

Restoration efforts today are focused on assisting customers who remain without power in the following areas:

Alta Vista – Billings Bridge

Barrhaven West – Old Barrhaven

Bel Air Heights – Braemar Park – Copeland Park

Belltown

Bells Corners

Crystal Bay – Lakeview Park – Britannia Village

– – Cityview – Skyline – Fisher Heights

Dow’s Lake

Merivale Gardens – Grenfell Glen – Pineglen – Country Place

– Pineglen – Country Place Playfair Park – Lynda Park – Guildwood Estates

– Guildwood Estates Queensway Terrace South

Rothwell Heights

Woodvale – Craig Henry – Manordale – Estates of Arlington Woods

– Manordale – Estates of Arlington Woods Whitehaven – Queensway Terrace North

Hydro Ottawa will continue to post information regarding these ongoing outages on its website , outage map , and on social media.

If customers are still out of power or do not see their area on the Hydro Ottawa’s outage map, there are two ways customers can report:

Safety tips