5e Analytics and ContinuumCloud Announce Official Partnership – Press Release

ContinuumCloud and 5e Analytics announce partnership to support behavioral health and human services organizations with integrated, advanced analytics and data visualization.

TAMPA, Fla., April 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — ContinuumCloud, the leading provider of cloud-based solutions for behavioral health and human services organizations, and 5e Analytics, a data science firm offering a comprehensive data visualization platform, announced a strategic partnership to collaborate and integrate – empowering organizations with innovative insights sourced from key data housed in their core systems.

This new partnership will enable a close integration, leveraging data collected in core systems to provide unparalleled access to information and impactful visualizations supporting executive decision-making, performance-based productivity models, financial analysis, and more. The partnership aims to ultimately create tailored data visualizations that uncover key areas of opportunity and improvement for behavioral health leaders at a time when clarity and easy access to information about organizational performance is critical to success in a rapidly changing industry landscape.

“5e Analytics is an excellent offering for organizations seeking better access to data and analytics, and a great complement to the ContinuumCloud spectrum of solutions for social good,” said Andy McCraw, Chief Strategy Officer at ContinuumCloud. “We’re looking forward to the possibilities that can be realized through this partnership to support our clients as they research and execute strategic decisions to successfully achieve their mission.”

“5e is thrilled to leverage our data science and analytics experience with ContinuumCloud customers. Integrating the data captured in multiple core systems and presenting insights in an easy-to-digest, visual format enables organizations to make data-driven decisions in real-time,” said Alex Pelaez, CEO of 5e Analytics.

Clients currently leveraging 5e Analytics…