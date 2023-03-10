5G phased array antenna market to grow at a CAGR of 7.48% from 2022 to 2027, Hig… – Press Release

NEW YORK, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — According to Technavio, the global 5G phased array antenna market size is estimated to grow by USD 722.52 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.48% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. The high adoption of smartphones and tablets is driving the market growth, although factors such as the high deployment cost of 5G technology may impede the market growth. For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) – Request a sample report

5G phased array antenna market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The high adoption of smartphones and tablets is driving market growth.

Shipments of smartphones are likely to increase during the forecast period owing to the availability of low-cost smartphones in emerging markets such as China and India .

and . 5G phased array antennae are used for several applications in smartphones.

They are also used in tablets and IoT devices.

Thus, manufacturers of 5G phased array antennae are expected to develop high-performance 5G phased array antennae to meet the demands of smartphones and tablet manufacturers.

Such factors will positively impact the global market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The high deployment cost of 5G technology is challenging market growth.

The acquisition cost of 5G technology is high.

In addition, there are concerns related to the high installation cost of small cell networks and limited security for outdoor power systems.

Large organizations have to adhere to stringent regulations enforced by standard telecommunication organizations.

Moreover, competitive pricing by customers affects the profit margins of companies.

These factors might hinder the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Insights on market drivers & challenges, historic period (2017 to 2021), and forecast period (2023 to 2027) –