5G Roaming Market Strategies 2023-2027: Investments in Next Generation Cores Cru… – Press Release

DUBLIN, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “5G Roaming Strategies: Value-Added Services, Regional Analysis & Market Forecasts 2023-2027” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.



The latest 5G Roaming Strategies research offers an in-depth market segment analysis into the key market drivers, technologies and regions being innovated through the use of 5G networks for roaming services.

The publisher has found that the total number of 5G roaming connections will increase from 53 million in 2023 to 526 million by 2027. This substantial growth will require the development of new roaming tools that are able to autonomously identify roaming connections as 5G connectivity proliferates. The publisher identified AI-based real-time analytics and roaming fraud mitigation services as two critical solutions that will enable operators to protect their networks against an influx of data traffic from roaming subscribers.

The publisher predicted that amidst the growth of 5G roamers, emerging traffic analytics and anti-fraud solutions must enable the enhanced identification and authentication of roaming connections over 5G networks. However, given the increased complexity of 5G networks, the publisher anticipated current roaming analytics services will be insufficient in monitoring 5G roaming connections, and the subsequent increase in mobile roaming data.

To maximise the benefits from these new 5G roaming services, operators must invest in 5G NGCs (Next-generation Cores), which are highly virtualised and can more efficiently assess traffic and connectivity. By deploying NGCs, roaming vendors can better protect networks’ processing power and signalling capabilities amidst rising levels of roaming data consumption. This will ensure a continuous level of service essential to attracting high-spending enterprise customers.

Additionally, the publisher predicted that 5G NGCs will be imperative to enabling operators to handle the growth of data from roaming subscribers,…