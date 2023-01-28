5th Wheel Garners Global Acclaim After Their Products Showcased Innovative Stren… – Press Release

Hong Kong, China, Jan. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — World’s largest consumer electronics exhibition known as the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) came to an end on January 9, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. With many notable brands taking part in the show, renowned smart travel brand 5th Wheel also participated. With this being 5th Wheel’s very first CES show, the brand showcased its own full-link product series. The showcase gave people a glimpse into 5th Wheel’s outstanding industrial manufacturing and its cutting-edge research and development, which allows the company to create highly durable and long-lasting urban travel gear.

5th Wheel Shined Bright Alongside Technological Competition at the CES

CES is regarded as one of the world’s largest and most renowned consumer tech industry events. Every year, new and innovative technologies showcased at CES contribute towards the growth and development of the consumer electronics market. Notable brands and companies from sectors such as automotive technology, digital medical care, artificial intelligence, and clean energy take part in the event every year. For CES 2023, 5th Wheel was one of those brands.

It is worth noting that CES has played a key part in bringing smart tech and AI-based technologies to the consumer tech sector. With intelligent elements now available in a diverse range of consumer tech products, CES brings even more attention to these features by allowing innovative companies to set up their booths, and also host their own independent press conferences. Showcasing excellent product strength while focusing on short travel tracks, the 5th Wheel booth at CES 2023 received approximately 10,000 visitors from all over the world.

Combining Convenience with Strength and Intelligence To Offer Modern Travel Solutions

The 5th Wheel CES 2023 booth showcased four categories of products: electric bicycles, electric scooters, hoverboards and children’s scooters. Most notable products in these categories include the…