6:30 P.M. UPDATE: Restoration efforts focused on 20 large clusters – Press Release

OTTAWA, ON, April 6, 2023 /CNW/ – As of 6:30 p.m. just under 34,000 customers remain without power across the city of Ottawa. We are expecting the situation to continue to fluctuate through the evening and into tomorrow and are treating this as a multi-day restoration event. Restoration is happening in three waves described further below. At this point, our expectation is that power will be restored to all customers by end of day Saturday, April 8.

The continuous accumulation of ice caused by freezing rain resulted in significant damage to trees – and to our equipment and wires. Restoration efforts were slowed yesterday as a result of poor visibility, unsafe conditions including falling trees, branches on overhead wires, and downed power lines.The fog earlier this morning also played a part in delaying restoration activities

Today’s first wave restoration efforts continue to be focused on restoring power by midnight to the majority of customers in 20 larger clusters in the following communities:

Casselman

Beacon Hill

Beaconwood

Central Beaconwood

Findlay Creek

The Glebe

Blossom Park

South Gloucester / Mitch Owens /Edwards

/ /Edwards Carlingwood/ Mckellar Park / Woodroffe Lincoln Heights

/ Woodroffe Lincoln Heights Parkwood Hills/Fisher Heights

Braemar Park/Bel Air Heights

Kanata Lakes /Katimavik/Hazeldean/ Richmond / Munster – Ashton

/Katimavik/Hazeldean/ / – Rideau Glen/Pineglen

Bells Corners East

Restoration efforts on Friday (i.e., the second wave) will focus on any remaining customers within the above communities without power and transition to the smaller outages. The objective of the second wave of restoration is to restore power to any and all outages in excess of 10 customers.

Third wave restoration efforts on Saturday will focus on residual outage clean-up and transition to individual outages, including those with damage to their personal electrical equipment which may require Electrical Safety Authority (ESA) permitting.

Extra crews made up of Hydro Ottawa employees, contractors and on-call specialists, such as arborists were on-hand today and…