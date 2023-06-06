69% of fans prefer to watch sports outside the venue, especially younger generat… – Press Release

Media relations:

69% of fans prefer to watch sports outside the venue, especially younger generations

Technology innovation is rapidly improving the at-home viewing experience for sports fans, but the venue experience is yet to catch-up.

Paris, June 6, 2023 – The technological advances of the last three years have dramatically improved the experience for sports fans at home but have been less impactful for those visiting the grounds. That’s according to Capgemini Research Institute’s latest report ‘A whole new ball game: Why sports tech is a game changer‘. In fact, as technology continues to enhance the viewing experience and make it more immersive, 77% of Gen Z and 75% of Millennials say they prefer to watch sports outside of venues, compared to 53% of Baby Boomers and 32% above 70 years old.

Increasing preference for outside-of-venue sports experiences, especially for younger fans

While the excitement of attending live events remains strong for large global competitions such as the Olympics, or World championships, this might not be the case for local and regular league games. This shift in fan preference is translating into reduced visits to sports events. In Capgemini’s previous research from 20191, 47% of fans globally visited sporting grounds often, but this has fallen to 34% today – with a significant generation gap again: 49% of fans above 70 still visit the venue often, versus only 17% of Gen Z. This swing is most significant in Australia and the UK, where half as many people currently watch sports in-person often compared to 20192, while France and Germany have seen the smallest decline (less than 5 percentage points). In fact, only 37% of fans globally have visited a venue in the past 12 months, compared to 80% in 2019. Fans with impairments are, in particular, less satisfied with the overall accessibility arrangements in the venue (only 48%), however they are confident that appropriate…