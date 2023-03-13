7 greatest Oscars moments from the ninety fifth Academy Awards

The 2023 Academy Awards were full of emotional acceptance speeches, surprising turns and out-of-this-world movies. Here are some of the best moments from the year’s biggest night in Hollywood.
A full-circle moment
Sunday’s ceremony was an opportunity for Ke Huy Quan to catch up with his old friend Harrison Ford.
Quan, who starred alongside Ford in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom when he was a child, won best supporting actor for Everything Everywhere All at Once following a two-decade break from performing.
Lada Gaga goes make-up free
Lada Gaga made sure her vocals were centre stage when she performed without make-up and wearing jeans and a plain T-shirt.
The look for her performance of Hold My Hand, nominated for best original song, was a stark contrast to her earlier appearance on…