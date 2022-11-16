7MB free-for-all can’t be ignored, says premier

Seven Mile Beach, Grand Cayman

(CNS): Uncontrolled vending on Seven Mile Beach has re-emerged as cruise passengers return while beach venues catering to them have all but disappeared. Public Beach was set aside for the Caymanian public to enjoy, but local families are being crowded out by masses of cruise tourists and unregulated trading. Premier Wayne Panton has said that the vending issue on 7MB has to be addressed and that the serenity of a “beautiful public asset” was being undermined.

Speaking recently via video call on Cayman Marl Road’s online morning show, Panton said that it was a mistake to have allowed the irregular trading to start as it has obviously got worse.

“It’s a challenge that cannot be ignored,” he said, noting that when he was commerce minister in the 2013-2017 PPM administration, he had begun investigating under what authority the people were doing business on the Seven Mile Public Beach.

He said that the vendors had given him…