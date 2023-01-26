80% of public sector organizations have started implementing data sharing initia… – Press Release

Press contact:

80% of public sector organizations have started implementing data sharing initiatives

New report finds that collaborative data ecosystems help governments to craft a response to systemic challenges, but widespread adoption is yet to come

Paris, January 26, 2023 – According to a new report from the Capgemini Research Institute, ‘Connecting the Dots: Data sharing in the public sector’, a vast majority (80%) of public sector organizations surveyed across the world have started implementing collaborative data ecosystems1 initiatives, thus recognizing the need for a joined-up, data-driven approach to tackle the complex challenges they are facing. However, most are at the early stages of implementation, and few have deployed data ecosystems at scale. Besides the challenges of technology, people-based challenges are the main concern – specifically, culture and trust.

Capgemini’s research reveals that those that have deployed collaborative data ecosystems or are in the midst of a deployment phase – are already realizing significant benefits of effective data sharing, including an improved citizen experience, and better data-driven policy making.

Tackling operational and societal challenges with effective data sharing

The report finds that collaborative data ecosystems are helping public sector organizations across key functional areas including administration, security and defense, tax and customs, and welfare. For instance, 81% of local, state and central administrations that have deployed or are deploying data ecosystems say that they improved citizen engagement and 69% their sustainability roadmaps. 93% of respondents also highlight an increase in open government.

In addition, citizens are able to benefit from better government services such as a more targeted delivery of welfare programs for the most vulnerable citizens, and improved public safety, police departments citing…