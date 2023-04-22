800V High Voltage Platform Research Report 2023: Most New Component Products Set… – Press Release

DUBLIN, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “800V High Voltage Platform Research Report, 2023” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

How to realize the commercialization of 800V will play a crucial part in the strategy of OEMs.

As new energy vehicles and battery technology boom, charging and battery swapping in the new energy vehicle industry chain have become weak links for the development of new energy vehicles. Inconvenient charging and short cruising range have become sore points that plague every consumer buying electric vehicles.

In this context, 800V high-voltage charging for new energy vehicles has been a spotlight. 2022 is the first year for the development of 800V high-voltage platforms in China. In particular, a large number of 800V high-voltage platform models will go on sale during 2023-2024.

In current stage, 800V platforms are still facing a situation of loud thunder but small raindrops. The publisher’s statistics about the insurance data show that insured vehicles with 800V platforms in China were still less than 10,000 units in 2022. The low cost performance and poor ultra-fast charging experience offered by 800V models are the major flaws criticized by consumers.

The industry boom still requires the lower cost of upstream materials and systems, and the gradual deployment of downstream 480kW/500kW ultra-fast charging piles to cover key use scenarios, so that 800V models can be pulled into the market explosion node which is expected to come around 2024 according to the plans of large automakers.

Deployment of 800V ultra-fast charging: