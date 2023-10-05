866 non-Caymanian children attending CIG faculties : Cayman Information Service

John Gray High School

(CNS): A freedom of information request by local law firm HSM Chambers revealed that there are currently 866 non-Caymanian children in government schools. According to the statistics released by the Department of Education Services (DES), 689 of those students were admitted in the last three years. Around a quarter of all children admitted into the government system now are not Caymanian.

The largest group (301) is expatriate children of public sector workers, followed by children whose parents are here on work permits (113). Another 238 are dependents of permanent residents; 29 are non-Caymanian dependents of Caymanians; five are refugees or asylum seekers, and there are even three children whose parents came here under the Global Citizen Programme that was rolled out during the pandemic.

In his latest Viewpoint published on CNS this week, Nick Joseph, a partner with HSM and a leading immigration expert, used the statistics to illustrate the…