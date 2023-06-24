89bio Publishes Positive Results from Phase 2 ENTRIGUE Trial of Pegozafermin in … – Press Release

– Published data showed consistent and significant reductions in triglycerides, atherogenic lipoproteins and liver fat, and pegozafermin’s favorable safety and tolerability profile –



– SHTG Phase 3 ENTRUST trial initiated in May 2023 –

SAN FRANCISCO, June 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — 89bio, Inc. ETNB, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of liver and cardiometabolic diseases, today announced that the previously reported positive data from the Phase 2 ENTRIGUE trial of pegozafermin in patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG) were published online in Nature Medicine.

As previously announced, ENTRIGUE met its primary endpoint of demonstrating statistically significant reductions in median triglycerides (TGs) from baseline in pegozafermin-treated patients across all dose groups compared to placebo after eight weeks of treatment. Significant reductions in TGs were observed consistently across all prespecified patient subgroups, including those on lipid-modifying background therapies. Additionally, the ENTRIGUE trial met multiple secondary endpoints, showing that treatment with pegozafermin led to improvements in atherogenic lipoproteins, metabolic measures, liver fat, and markers of liver inflammation.

“People with SHTG have a greater risk for acute pancreatitis, which is the leading cause for gastrointestinal-related hospitalization in the United States and can lead to organ failure and death. As current therapies rarely address the range of needs of patients with SHTG, innovative medicines that not only reduce TGs but also lower other lipid levels and improve co-existing cardiometabolic conditions are urgently needed,” said Deepak L. Bhatt, M.D., M.P.H., Director of Mount Sinai Heart1 and lead author of the Nature Medicine paper. “Results from ENTRIGUE highlight the therapeutic potential of pegozafermin to significantly reduce TGs, as well as improve the…