8Twelve Financial Technologies Completes SOC 2 Type 1 Security Compliance to Enh… – Press Release

TORONTO, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — 8Twelve Financial Technologies (“8Twelve” or the “Company”) is proud to announce its successful attainment of SOC 2 Type 1 security compliance in accordance with the rigorous standards set by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). Prescient Assurance , a trusted authority in security and compliance attestation for B2B SaaS companies worldwide, conducted the comprehensive audit, affirming that 8Twelve’s information security practices, policies, procedures, and operations align with SOC 2 standards for security, availability, and confidentiality.



“This achievement further underscores the company’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding customer data,” stated Akber Abbas , President & Chief Information Officer of 8Twelve. “It represents a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to fortify our security measures and ensure the privacy and protection of personal information.”

SOC 2 Type 1 (Service Organization Control 1) is a widely recognized framework established by the AICPA. It focuses on the internal controls of a service organization that are pertinent to the security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of customer data. By successfully completing SOC 2 Type 1 compliance, 8Twelve demonstrates its adherence to stringent industry standards and best practices.

Within the SOC 2 Type 1 framework, 8Twelve has implemented comprehensive controls and processes to shield customer data against unauthorized access, alteration, or destruction. These measures encompass physical security protocols, logical access controls, data encryption, regular monitoring, and ongoing risk assessments. By meeting the requirements of SOC 2 Type 1, 8Twelve ensures that its systems and procedures are designed and operating effectively to mitigate potential risks and protect sensitive customer information.

“The attainment of SOC 2 Type 1 security compliance represents a significant investment in…