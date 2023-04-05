900 Oral health care provider viewpoints inform latest NCD recommendations on Me… – Press Release

WASHINGTON, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today the National Council on Disability releases its second report focused on addressing unmet oral health care needs of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) with compelling data from over 900 providers.

Incentivizing Oral Health Care Providers to Treat Patients with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities provides additional insights into sources and solutions regarding the difficulties of adults with I/DD in accessing quality, appropriate, and timely oral health care (OHC) services. Last year, NCD published Medicaid Oral Health Coverage for Adults with Intellectual & Developmental Disabilities – A Fiscal Analysis, providing the initial results of its analysis into how to improve oral health outcomes for people with I/DD.

In 2022, on behalf of NCD, the Medicaid|Medicare|CHIP Services Dental Association, in collaboration with the American Academy of Developmental Medicine and Dentistry (AADMD) and the Special Care Dentistry Association, undertook a study of OHC providers across the United States to explore the factors and policy incentives that influence their decisions to treat (or not) individuals with I/DD and to participate (or not) in government programs that provide coverage for dental care for individuals with I/DD.

“Having such an extensive dataset of providers who have participated in and are familiar with Medicaid was critical to ensure our recommendations to policymakers were valid and achievable,” said NCD Chairman Andrés J. Gallegos. “Achieving health is a predicate to achieving so many disability policy goals; and oral health is a predicate to one’s overall health in many instances, making the focus of this report critically important.”

The report examines legislative, environmental, and system factors as key to expanding access to OHC services for adults with I/DD.

Key findings include: