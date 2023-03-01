A 700-year-old chair is getting a facelift for King Charles III’s coronation

Written by Lianne Kolirin, CNNLondon

A conservator at London’s Westminster Abbey is carrying out meticulous restoration work on a fragile 700-year-old chair to ensure King Charles III can sit on it at his coronation in May.

The ancient throne, known as the Coronation Chair, has been at the centerpiece of English coronations for centuries, including those of Henry VIII, Charles I, Queen Victoria and the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Westminster Abbey — where the ceremony will take place — describes the chair as “one of the most precious and famous pieces of furniture in the world” and says it is in “remarkable condition” given its age.

Nevertheless, it must still undergo some conservation work ahead of the ceremony to crown the King and Queen Consort on Saturday, May 6.

The oak chair is believed to have been crafted in about 1300, according to a statement from the abbey — which has hosted the coronations of 39 monarchs since 1066.