‘A conflict of attrition’: People and excessive drought damaging Amazon rainforest rather more than thought, examine suggests





CNN

—



Human activity and extreme drought is causing far more damage to the Amazon rainforest than previously thought, exacerbating climate change, according to a new study.

While many climate studies focus on Amazon deforestation – where trees are completely cleared and land use changes – this study looks at “degradation.” This is when the rainforest becomes damaged and weakened, undermining its ability to store carbon and support nature and local communities.

Up to 38% of remaining rainforest – an area of 2.5 million square kilometers, equivalent to 10 times the size of the UK – has been damaged by human activity and drought, according to the report.

This is happening as some scientists warn the Amazon is approaching a critical tipping point, which could see the forest release huge amounts of carbon pollution and accelerate climate change.

…