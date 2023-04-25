A Dazzling Odyssey: Global plastic adhesive market meteoric rise to $80 Bn by 20… – Press Release

Gurugram, India, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Driven by the Rising Adoption of Plastic Additives in the Packaging and Automotive Industries, the Global Market is Forecasted to Cross US$ 80 Bn by 2030 says Ken Research Study . Chemicals used to process, alter, or polymerize polymers’ final qualities are known as plastic additives. To increase the strength, heat sensitivity, and durability of these items, they are added to polymers. In many industrial applications, plastic additives are utilized in a variety of kinds, such as stabilizers, processing aids, modifiers, flame retardants, and plasticizers. One of the key reasons for the high adoption of plastic additives is strict rules being introduced by the European Commission to control and regulate the use of chemicals and materials like plastics, due to their negative effects on the environment and human health.

Ken Research shares 5 key insights on this high-opportunity market from its latest research study.

1. Superior Properties of Plastic Additives over Synthetic Fiber Composites Boost their adoption