A document $100 billion was paid out in life insurance coverage advantages final 12 months

US life insurers paid out a record $100 billion in benefits in 2021, according to new data released Monday by the American Council of Life Insurers.

That’s a nearly 11% jump from 2020, which represented the largest year-over-year increase (15.4%) since the 1918 influenza pandemic.

“For the second year in a row, life insurance benefit payments increased by double-digit percentages,” said Andrew Melnyk, ACLI Vice President, Research & Chief Economist.

The ACLI data doesn’t break out the causes of death of life insurance policyholders. But the record increase in payouts may be partly due to Covid-19, which was associated with 460,513 US deaths in 2021, making it the third leading cause of death in the United States last year, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

The purchase of life insurance coverage in 2021 also rose, with nearly 46 million policies sold, a 6.1% increase over 2020,…