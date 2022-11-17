A fast information to the Autumn Assertion

By
-
The famous red briefcase used on budget day being swung by an out-of-frame person, set against a red forward arrow graphic


It’s time for another major money announcement – the Autumn Statement. If you don’t regularly follow politics, are unsure how it works or how it affects you, here’s a very simple introduction.

The Budget is the government’s financial plan

The government decides how much money you will be taxed and where that money will be spent – and it announces the plans in a big speech in March every year.

The Autumn Statement is like a second Budget

The March Budget is supposed to be the main event and the Autumn Statement is an update half a year later on how things are going. But sometimes it’s just as big and important, especially when things have changed a lot – like a new prime minister coming in for example.

It’s delivered by the chancellor

The UK’s finance minister is called the Chancellor of the Exchequer (the exchequer is a fancy name for the government’s bank account). Right now, it’s Jeremy Hunt, who got the job after Kwasi Kwarteng’s “mini-budget” just a few weeks ago saw him get fired….



