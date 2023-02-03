A information to the Lantern Pageant, Lunar New 12 months’s grand finale





As this year’s Lunar New Year celebrations draw to a close, it’s time to get ready for the grand finale, a.k.a. the Lantern Festival.

Happening on the 15th day of the first lunar month (February 5 this year), the event, called Yuan Xiao Jie in Mandarin Chinese, is considered the perfect ending to the weeks-long Lunar New Year preparations and celebrations.

The Lantern Festival celebrates the first full moon of the year – hence the name (Yuan means the beginning. Xiao means night).

It marks the departure of winter and the beginning of the spring season. It often falls very close to two of the 24 traditional Chinese Solar Terms – an integral part of the Chinese calendar – “Spring Commences” and “Spring Showers.”

On this day, people light lanterns to symbolize driving out darkness and bringing hope to the coming year.