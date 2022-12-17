A-League: Melbourne Metropolis-Melbourne Victory sport deserted after fan injures participant

Melbourne City goalkeeper Tom Glover suffered a cut to his face and probable concussion

The A-League Melbourne derby has been abandoned after a player and the referee were injured by a spectator during a pitch invasion.

Fans ran on to the pitch in the 22nd minute of the match between between Melbourne City and Melbourne Victory.

Referee Alex King was trying to shield City goalkeeper Tom Glover when both suffered cuts to their faces after being hit by a metal bucket.

Glover had several stitches before being taken to hospital for scans.

A City statement said external-link Glover, 24, went for “further follow up checks” after being assessed by the club doctor.

A TV cameraman was also injured by a flare.

In a statement, external-link Victory said the club was “devastated” and “unequivocally condemns” the “appalling behaviour” of fans at Saturday’s game at AAMI Park, which the two clubs share.

“The actions that occurred, that saw spectators enter the pitch and injure a Melbourne City FC player,…