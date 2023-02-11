A number of rescue operations suspended in Syria and Turkey as probabilities of survival diminish





Security risks put a handful of search and rescue operations on hold on Saturday, as the death toll of the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck Syria and Turkey surpassed 25,000.

Germany and Austria have suspended rescue operations in Turkey, citing security concerns.

Meanwhile, rescue efforts in the rebel-controlled areas in north and northwest Syria have ended, announced volunteer organization Syria Civil Defense, also known as the White Helmets, on Friday.

After searching for 108 hours, the group said it believes no one trapped under the rubble is still alive.

Syria has been ravaged by civil war since 2011, and 4 million people were already reliant on humanitarian aid in the worst-affected parts of rebel-controlled country before Monday’s disaster.

As many as 5.3 million people in Syria could have been affected by the quake and be in…