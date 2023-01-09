A portrait of one of many few younger, feminine truckers in France

Amélie, 23, drives a route between France and Spain twice a week. Her truck is an important part of her identity — which photographer Yohanne Lamoulère captured in this portrait.

A portrait of one of the few young, female truckers in France

In Snap, we look at the power of a single photograph, chronicling stories about how both modern and historical images have been made.

Amélie and Jéremy, photographed in August 2021. Amélie is one of the few female truck drivers in France. Credit: Yohanne Lamoulère/Forum Vies Mobiles/Tendance Floue

A young couple embraces in front of the grill of a 750-horsepower Volvo truck, their cream and beige ensembles matching the commercial vehicle’s slick exterior. They pose for the camera, her face partially obscured by the playful roundness of her pantsuit’s tulle shoulder pouf.

While the photograph might evoke the image of young lovers on the road, they aren’t on it together. Amélie Riquelme, who is 23 years old and grew up in Arles,…