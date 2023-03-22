A Saudi-Iran reconciliation might not finish the battle in Yemen simply but

Editor’s Note: A version of this story first appeared in CNN’s Meanwhile in the Middle East newsletter, a three-times-a-week look inside the region’s biggest stories. Sign up here.



A surprise agreement by regional archenemies Saudi Arabia and Iran this month has raised hopes that the Saudi war in Yemen may come to an end, after more than seven years of hostilities that saw tens of thousands of civilians killed or injured and the country left in ruins.

But experts warn that even if Saudi Arabia agrees to end military operations, the war in the country would be far from over – and could get even more fierce.

It started as a civil conflict between Yemeni factions and turned into a full-blown war in 2015 when a Saudi-led coalition intervened militarily to support the embattled government there. But it eventually became a proxy war between Iran – which…