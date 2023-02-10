A subsidy arms race is kicking off between Europe and America



When US President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law, he enacted the biggest climate investment in American history — a landmark moment for a nation that pumps more carbon into the atmosphere than any country bar China.

“Our Department of Energy estimates that the new law will reduce emissions in the United States by about 1 billion tons in 2030, while unleashing a new era of clean-energy-powered economic growth,” Biden told world leaders at the UN’s COP27 climate summit in November.

But in directing roughly $370 billion in federal funding toward the rapid buildout of clean energy infrastructure, the United States has also kickstarted a global subsidies race, as world leaders claim the package unfairly favors American companies and say they have no choice but to respond with hefty incentives of their own.

Last week, the European…