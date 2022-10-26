A trip that promised to avoid wasting Brits greater than $200 on their payments bought out in 24 hours A trip that promised to avoid wasting Brits greater than $200 on their payments bought out in 24 hours



A winter vacation package that claimed it could save Brits more than £200 ($229) on their soaring bills for rent, food and fuel sold out within 24 hours this week.

EasyJet

(ESYJY) holidays, owned by low-cost British airline EasyJet

EasyJet holidays, owned by low-cost British airline EasyJet, launched its 28-day "Escape the UK" vacation package to Hurghada, Egypt, on Monday, pitching it to consumers who work remotely. The company said Tuesday it had sold out but did not say how many travelers had booked onto the trip.

The all-inclusive vacations, which start in early January, cost £650 ($736) per person, and include round trip flights, checked luggage, five-star hotel accommodations, all meals, snacks, bottomless drinks, wifi and airport transfers.

According to the company’s calculations, which it said were based on data from the Office…