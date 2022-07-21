A380 superjumbo to check experimental open fan engine

(CNN) — Take a closer look at the plane on the top of this story. Notice anything different about one of its engines?

This Airbus A380, the world’s largest passenger jet, has been recruited as a demonstrator to trial new cutting-edge open fan engine architecture which could help cut carbon emissions by up to 20%.

The project was unveiled Tuesday by Airbus and CFM International at Farnborough Air Show just outside of London, an annual trade exhibition showcasing the latest in aerospace innovation.

It’s the latest innovation to be air-tested on the A380 “superjumbo,” which has had mixed fortunes in recent years. Production of the much-loved airplane was halted in 2021 due to lack of demand. Existing aircraft were grounded by airlines during the pandemic, only to enjoy a recent resurgence due to travel demand.

CFM, whose parent companies are GE and Safran Aircraft Engines, has been developing advanced propulsion technologies as part of its Revolutionary Innovation for Sustainable…