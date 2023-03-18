AAD 2023: Late-Breaking Phase III Results Demonstrate nemolizumab’s Significant … – Press Release

Extensive updates from broad and innovative portfolio also to be presented

The 2023 American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting will see the data premiere of the phase III OLYMPIA 2 trial, where nemolizumab monotherapy met all primary and key secondary endpoints and demonstrated significant improvements on itch, skin clearance and sleep disturbance in adult patients with prurigo nodularis

Four additional posters explore the disease burden of prurigo nodularis, a debilitating disease with limited treatment options

Twenty-one posters include updates on dermatologic conditions such as sensitive skin, acne, and rosacea, as well as the latest data from the aesthetics portfolio

The company’s commitment to Diversity and Inclusion in Dermatology has been featured through the sponsorship of activities with the George Washington University School of Medicine and their novel educational Dermatology Atlas

Galderma, the leading company solely dedicated to advancing the future of dermatology, today premiered the positive phase III results from the OLYMPIA 2 trial evaluating the efficacy, safety, pharmacokinetics and immunogenicity of nemolizumab compared with placebo in adult patients with prurigo nodularis. The results were presented as a late-breaking presentation at the 2023 American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting by Dr. Shawn Kwatra, Associate Professor of Dermatology at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. Galderma has an extensive presence at the meeting with further updates from its broad portfolio across Therapeutic Dermatology, Dermatological Skincare and Injectable Aesthetics.

The phase III OLYMPIA 2 trial met all primary endpoints, showing nemolizumab monotherapy significantly improved pruritus (itch) and skin lesions compared with placebo in adult patients with moderate to severe prurigo nodularis. Results showed that: