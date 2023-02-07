Aaron Finch: Australia T20 captain retires from worldwide cricket

Aaron Finch hit 63 in his final international innings against Ireland at the 2022 Men’s T20 World Cup

Former Australia white-ball captain Aaron Finch has announced his retirement from international cricket.

He represented Australia in five Tests, 146 one-day internationals and 103 T20s, leading them to their first T20 World Cup title in 2021.

Finch said it had been “incredible honour” to play for Australia.

He is set to continue playing in domestic T20 competitions, including in the Big Bash League (BBL) for Melbourne Renegades.

“Realising that I won’t be playing on until the next T20 World Cup in 2024, now is the right moment step down and give the team time to plan and build towards that event,” he said.

Finch is Australia’s highest runscorer in men’s T20s, with 3,120, which puts him sixth in the all-time rankings. He hit two centuries in T20 internationals, finishing with an average of 34.28 and a strike rate of 142.53.

He scored 5,401 runs in ODIs at an average of 39.13, including 17…