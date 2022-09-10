Aaron Finch: Australia white-ball captain to retire from one-day internationals

Aaron Finch has stepped down as ODI captain but will still lead Australia at the upcoming T20 World Cup in November

Australia white-ball captain Aaron Finch will retire from one-day international (ODI) cricket after Sunday’s match against New Zealand.

Finch has led Australia’s ODI and Twenty20 teams since 2018.

The 35-year-old opening batter has played 145 ODIs and scored 5,401 runs at an average of 39.13.

He led Australia to their first T20 World Cup title in 2021 and will still lead the side at the upcoming T20 World Cup on home soil in October.

“It has been a fantastic ride with some incredible memories,” said Finch.

“I have been extremely fortunate to be a part of some brilliant one-day sides. Equally, I have been blessed by all those I have played with and the many people behind the scenes.

“It is time now to give a new leader the best possible opportunity to prepare for and win the next World Cup. I thank all of those who have helped and supported my journey to this point.”

There…