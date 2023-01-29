AARP The Magazine Celebrates the 21st Annual Movies for Grownups® Awards – Press Release

Hosted by Alan Cumming and featuring appearances by:

Annette Bening, Jeff Bridges, Jerry Bruckheimer, T Bone Burnett, Austin Butler, Hong Chau, Patricia Clarkson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jennifer Ehle, Frankie Faison, Brendan Fraser, Jalyn Hall, Paul Walter Hauser, Stephanie Hsu, Brian Tyree Henry, Judd Hirsch, Kazuo Ishiguro, Judith Ivey, Katherine Kendall, Gabriel LaBelle, Baz Luhrmann, Wendie Malick, Sarah Ann Masse, Glen Powell, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Lisa Ann Walter, and more

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — AARP The Magazine has unveiled the winners of the 21st annual Movies for Grownups® Awards, featuring honorees from Abbott Elementary, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, The Whale, and more, as Top Gun: Maverick was awarded Best Picture/Best Movie for Grownups, the evening’s top honor. Tonight’s event, which was hosted by Alan Cumming, will be broadcast nationwide by Great Performances on Friday, February 17, 2023, at 9 p.m. ET on PBS.

The evening’s highlights included Austin Butler, who delivered a touching introduction for Best Director winner Baz Luhrmann for Elvis. “No matter what the subject is, his intent is to create art for audiences of all ages to enjoy together,” Butler said. “The stories are specific, and his messages are universal.” Another memorable moment from the evening was Jamie Lee Curtis who received this year’s Career Achievement Award, which was presented to her by Brian Tyree Henry. “At the end of the day, what I love most about grownups is that we are more alike than different – grown ups suit up and show up each day, regardless of the way our cards were dealt,” said Curtis. “It’s the beauty of grownups and I’m honored to be considered one because it’s a badge of honor that I wear proudly on my face, on my body, in my mind and in my soul and I’m grateful for AARP tonight for this beautiful recognition.”

Additional noteworthy moments…