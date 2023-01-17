Abdul Latif Afridi: Distinguished Pakistani lawyer shot useless inside court docket constructing, police say

By
CayamnMamaNews
-
Abdul Latif Afridi: Prominent Pakistani lawyer shot dead inside court building, police say



CNN
 — 

A prominent Pakistani lawyer and human rights activist was shot dead on Monday at a court building in the northwestern city of Peshawar, according to police and a witness.

Abdul Latif Afridi, 79, a former president of Pakistan’s Supreme Court bar association, was shot six times in a break room at the Peshawar High Court, Capital City police officer Muhammad Ijaz Khan told CNN.

Khan identified the suspect as junior lawyer Adnan Sami Afridi, 24, not directly related to the deceased Afridi, and said he was taken into custody.

Witness Hayat Roghani said the alleged gunman raised his hands to surrender after the shooting, saying he had taken revenge for his father’s death. Police also told CNN the alleged gunman said it was a revenge killing.

The suspect’s father, lawyer Samiullah Afridi, was killed by unknown gunmen in 2015. At the time, two militant…



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR