Academics’ strikes: What are they paid and can faculties shut?

Teachers across the UK are being asked if they want to strike over pay.
Some teachers in Scotland have already voted in favour of industrial action.
Why are teachers threatening to strike?
Demands vary, but most unions are calling for an above-inflation pay rise. They also want schools to be given extra money to cover the increase.
How much do teachers get paid?
The starting salary for teachers in England is due to rise to £30,000 a year by September 2023.
In the last school year, state school classroom teachers in England were paid an average of £38,982. This compares with £39,009 in Wales and £40,026 in Scotland. Northern Ireland’s government did not provide a comparable figure.
For head teachers the average salary in England last year was £74,095. For other leadership teachers it was £57,117.
How is teacher pay decided?
Experts in England advise the government about teacher pay, based on vacancies, shortages in individual subjects, and the competition…