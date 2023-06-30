Acadia Healthcare Forms Joint Venture Partnership with SolutionHealth in New Ham… – Press Release

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. ACHC announced today that it has formed a joint venture with SolutionHealth to build a modern 144-bed behavioral health hospital in southeast New Hampshire to address the growing, unmet need for accessible, high-quality behavioral health services in the state. This partnership expands Acadia’s acute service line into a new state with a premier health system.

The hospital will offer a full continuum of inpatient behavioral healthcare services for patients, including the most vulnerable members of the community. This project will be supported by the $15 million in state funding from the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services to defray capital costs for the construction of the new hospital.

The new hospital represents the 19th joint venture partnership for Acadia. Joint ventures continue to be a key strategic growth lever for the Company.

“This partnership will bring critically needed behavioral healthcare services to southeast New Hampshire,” said Chris Hunter, Chief Executive Officer of Acadia Healthcare. “As we have proven in our other 18 joint ventures, we will bring the best practices of both organizations to develop and operate quality behavioral healthcare services, providing healing and hope to those in need in the surrounding communities. We will continue to partner with leading health systems to expand access to mental healthcare and substance use treatment programs across our country.”

“This joint venture is fully supported by the Boards of Trustees and Executive Leadership across our system as it expands our ability to provide expert care to an ever-expanding facet of the communities we serve,” said SolutionHealth Chief Executive Officer, Bradley Kreick. “The goals of the joint venture include increasing behavioral health access in the region, reducing emergency department waiting periods for behavioral health triage and disposition, and providing a state-of-the-art behavioral health environment…