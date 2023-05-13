Accelerist Introduces First and Only FREE Corporate Social Responsibility Platfo… – Press Release

New, fee-free, comprehensive CSR software enables companies to give smarter and more strategically – without spending more

AUSTIN, Texas, May 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Accelerist, a social good SaaS (Software as a Service) platform devoted to connecting companies and causes, is proud to announce the launch of their FREE comprehensive CSR software solution for companies. According to a recent KPMG survey, 59% of CEOs planned to pause or reconsider their ESG efforts in the first half of 2023 to prepare for the anticipated recession. With the belief that it shouldn’t cost money to give money, Accelerist’s new solution will be instrumental in allowing lean CSR teams to scale the good work that they do with better data, analytics and software built for modern giving programs.

“We’ve waived all subscription fees to our platform to help purpose-driven companies give with ease, engage employees & consumers, and measure their impact – for free,” said Accelerist CEO, Brittany Hill. “We’re excited that our self-serve platform does not take months to set up and implement. Customers can launch our comprehensive solution within a few days – to complement or supplement any existing systems they are already using.”

The new Accelerist platform enables companies to quickly identify social issues to stand for, vet right-fit nonprofit partners, raise 50% more from consumers and workforces, centralize various forms of corporate donations, and pairs sophisticated data with proprietary algorithms to measure the impact a company’s social investments have on the community, constituents and bottom line.

“We switched from Salesforce Philanthropy Cloud to Accelerist for their advanced and analytical approach to CSR. The data we’ve gleaned from Accelerist is helpful in conversations with Marketing, PR, and C-Suite Executives. When we choose our nonprofit partners, we’ll be able to capture where our focus area with them is, what their cost-per-outcome will be, and then what the…