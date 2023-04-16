Accent Therapeutics Presents Data Supporting DHX9 Inhibition as a Novel Therapeu… – Press Release

Data support DHX9 inhibition as a novel therapeutic modality in microsatellite instable colorectal cancer and describe the first identification of potent and selective small molecule inhibitors of DHX9

Proprietary crystal structures of DHX9 enable rapid, structure-based drug discovery for novel oncology target

LEXINGTON, Mass., April 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Accent Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company developing breakthrough, oncology-focused small molecule therapies that target RNA-modifying proteins (RMPs), today presented data supporting DHX9 inhibition as a novel cancer treatment approach at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2023 in Orlando, Florida.

DHX9 is a multifunctional DEAH-box RNA helicase which has been reported to play important roles in replication, transcription, translation, and RNA splicing – critical processes that contribute to maintenance of genomic stability. Microsatellite instable (MSI) tumors exhibiting defective mismatch repair (dMMR) show a strong dependence on DHX9, making the helicase an attractive target for oncology drug discovery.

“Accent is advancing the compelling and growing body of evidence linking RMPs to cancer pathobiology and demonstrating their untapped potential for addressing cancers with high unmet clinical need. Our systematic analysis of the RMP landscape has revealed several promising precision oncology targets, including DHX9. The data presented at AACR illustrate strong proof-of-concept supporting DHX9 inhibition as a promising approach to addressing MSI tumors and validate the overall utility of RMPs as a compelling target class for oncology drug development,” said Robert A. Copeland, Ph.D., President, Founder, and Chief Scientific Officer of Accent Therapeutics. “We are pleased with our rapid progress advancing from target identification to promising therapeutic programs and look forward to bringing these therapies closer to patients.”

The data presented at the meeting provide…