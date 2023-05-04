Accenture and Cervest Collaborate to Bring Innovative Solutions to Clients Seeki… – Press Release

Accenture ACN through its Accenture Ventures Project Spotlight initiative, has entered into a collaboration agreement with Cervest, an AI-powered climate intelligence (CI) platform, that will expand Accenture’s capabilities to deliver on-demand access to historical, current and predictive views of combined climate risks to assess and address asset and portfolio vulnerabilities for clients across industries.

Accenture will combine its industry-leading capabilities in ESG intelligence with Cervest’s Earth Science AI™, data modeling and machine learning capabilities available through its CI platform and EarthScan™ product. This collaboration will help clients assess and mitigate physical asset risk based on different climate scenarios enabling them to better plan for resilience and inform net zero strategy, while also making climate-related disclosures more transparent.

“As climate-related physical and transition risks become more prevalent, companies need to embed climate considerations into risk mitigation and put effective climate strategy and adaptation at the core of long-term business resilience,” said Vrushali Gaud, managing director, Sustainability Services at Accenture. “By combining our newly launched Climate.MAP Accelerator with Cervest’s pioneering climate data modeling and machine learning technology, Accenture continues to expand its capabilities to help clients across industries make informed sustainability decisions by analyzing climate risk-related data to address the impacts of climate change.”

Cervest’s proprietary CI platform provides science-based climate risk insights, including exposure metrics and globally comparable risk ratings for assets and asset portfolios. Known as Cervest Ratings™, these can determine combined risk or hazard-specific risk that climate change effects including droughts, flooding, wildfires or extreme temperatures can have on any asset. Assets can be selected from Cervest’s pre-mapped catalog of over 600…