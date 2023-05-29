Accenture Announces Intent to Acquire Green Domus to Expand Sustainability Servi… – Press Release

Accenture ACN has announced its intent to acquire Green Domus Desenvolvimento Sustentável LTDA, a leading Brazil-based sustainability consultancy with experience helping clients design and implement a range of sustainability services with a focus on measurable decarbonization strategies. Green Domus will join Accenture to further enhance its Sustainability Services team. Financial terms of the transaction are not being disclosed.

Accenture has announced its intent to acquire Green Domus Desenvolvimento Sustentável LTDA. (Photo: Business Wire)

With only 7% of global companies on track to meet their net zero targets by 2050, clients across industries are seeking new and improved ways to accelerate their net zero transitions. Green Domus will bring clients solutions to embed carbon data and insights into their decision-making through deep knowledge of sustainability frameworks such as Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), voluntary carbon credits and emerging regulatory schemes such as the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) which recently launched in the EU.

“Green Domus’ approach to measuring carbon emissions data and Accenture’s suite of advanced sustainability services, such as our net zero transition solutions, will support our clients in building resilient futures,” said Matthew Govier, Latin America Sustainability Services lead for Accenture. “These services will continue to transform industries and build a path forward for unlocking growth and adopting more sustainable business models.”

Founded in 2005, Green Domus is headquartered in Brazil. Its decarbonization strategy expertise, with two decades of industry experience, has enhanced its carbon measurement and net zero transition capabilities across diverse industries, such as natural resources, agriculture, consumer goods and retail. Green Domus has been able to…