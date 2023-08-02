Acclaimed Historical Fiction Featured in LibraryBub Selection for August – Press Release

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — A recent report by Library Journal identifies nostalgia as one of the key trends in historical fiction as authors return in their minds to the late 1960s and 1970s to examine the world that shaped their childhood. Debut novelist Michele Levy based some of her novel Anna’s Dance on a trip she made in 1968 to Europe in the midst of turmoil. “Among the virtues of the novel is the organic way it introduces readers to the intricacies of Balkan history… and links that history to other instances of oppression and struggle,” reads a review by the Feminism and Religion project. “Reading it more than 50 years after the time when it is set,” the reviewer writes, “I am struck by how relevant it is to today’s struggles, both in the U.S. and abroad.” Linda Rosen’s novel The Emerald Necklace is set in 1969. It’s recommended in one review as “a compelling, nostalgic and immersive story of challenging friendships during the dramatic early years of change with the growing women’s movement”.

LibraryBub, an industry first, was established in 2015. Dedicated to making strong, mutual connections between indie and small-press authors and an extensive network of libraries, it works in conjunction with all major libraries. The core commitment of the LibraryBub service is to help librarians to identify acclaimed books from the independent publishing sector. LibraryBub introduces thousands of librarians to bestselling and award-winning books from the independent publishing sector. These books hold immense potential for enhancing the lives of their readers. Novelist James Whitfield Thomson has been writing fiction and a memoir for 20 years on the second floor of the Morse Institute Library in Natick, Massachusetts. “I didn’t act on my desire to be a writer until late in my life,” he said, but he knew being surrounded by books would help him get his first novel, Lies You Wanted To Hear, to publication. Librarians enable writers to make that kind…