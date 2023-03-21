According to Wingie’s Data, 75% of Travelers were Solo in the First Quarter – Press Release

DUBAI, UAE and BERLIN, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Travel trends shift each year according to consumer behavior and solo travel is rising in popularity among 2023 travel trends. As a part of the post-pandemic transition, travelers are eager to return to normality, especially after the heavy social restrictions. While awareness has been raised about the importance of living to the fullest, solo travel presents independence and prioritizing personal empowerment through traveling. Leading travel marketplace Wingie.com releases an evaluation on the rise in popularity of solo travel, according to the First Quarter Data.

39.9% of Solo Travelers’ Ages Ranged from 19 to 32 years

In the first quarter of the year, 75% of Wingie users opted for solo travel, and for the remainder of the year, it is expected to continue increasing. The gender distribution of users that booked for solo travel was 74% men and 26% women. Albeit the countries of the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, Sudan, and Kuwait booked most solo flight tickets.

As determined by Wingie’s data on flight ticket purchases, 39.9% of solo travelers were between 19-32 years old, reflecting changes in young adults’ behaviors during the post-pandemic period. Subsequently, 37.6% of solo tickets were booked by users aged between 33-46, 16% between 47-60, 4.8% of 61 years old and older, and finally, only 1.6% of them aged between 12-18 years old.

