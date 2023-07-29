Accountnet, Microsoft Dynamics Business Central Partner receives recognition! – Press Release

Accountnet, Inc., Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central and Dynamics GP solution provider on Wall Street, has been named to Accounting Today’s 2023 VAR 100 List for excellence and growth in the ERP industry.

NEW YORK, July 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Accountnet Inc., a leading consulting firm and provider of cloud-based financial management solutions, announced that it has been named to Accounting Today’s VAR 100 List for 2023. Accounting Today magazine is the leading provider of online business news for the tax and accounting community, offering breaking news, in-depth features, insightful editorial analysis, and a host of web-related resources and services. Each year, the publication releases its VAR 100 list, ranking the top 100 accounting software resellers in the United States.

As Metro New York’s top Microsoft VAR, Accountnet is an authorized “Gold Certified” member for Microsoft Dynamics (highest member) and is actively involved with the International Association of Microsoft Certified Partners (IAMCP). Accountnet’s Intelligent business solutions group combines people, data, systems, and processes for a real-time view of what’s going on. Watching these data shifts can lead to more successful decision making, such as in which areas of your business you should invest in technology. This can be achieved with business analytics, like Power BI, Jet Reporting and Solver Budgeting module.

Business Central, powered by Microsoft, represents a significant milestone in the journey towards Cloud access. Leveraging Microsoft’s unparalleled reputation for security and reliability, we can now harness the scalability of the Azure cloud. This flexibility and mobility are crucial in today’s environment.

In just the past five years, this Wall Street-based company established itself as the Microsoft Financial Dynamics 365 Business Central Application specialist for cloud-based financial management solutions, as well as a leading provider of Midsized to Enterprise Work Flow…