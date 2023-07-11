AccuStem Sciences, Inc. Extends And Broadens Partnership With Instituto Europeo … – Press Release

StemPrintER outperformed the current market leader, OncotypeDX test, in stratifying patients according to their risk of breast cancer recurrence

London, UK and Phoenix, AZ (July 11, 2023)- AccuStem Sciences, Inc. ACUT, a clinical stage diagnostics company dedicated to improving outcomes for patients with cancer, signs further agreement with the IEO, one of the most renowned comprehensive cancer centers in Europe. This important milestone will support the company’s strategic vision following positive results from transATAC study where StemPrintER assay outperformed the current market leader in risk of recurrence testing for women with early stage breast cancer.

With the extension of the StemPrintER licensing agreement, originally transferred with all rights and obligations from Tiziana Life Sciences TLSA, AccuStem and the IEO have established and refined goals on the timing of commercialization and have broadened the number of regulatory pathways to bring the test to market in the US and abroad. Beyond this agreement, AccuStem intends to work closely with the IEO on additional proprietary cancer assays leveraging StemPrintER technology.

Investigators from the IEO in Milan and The Royal Marsden Hospital in London evaluated a subgroup of patients from the prospective, randomized ATAC trial (TransATAC). The pivotal TransATAC study has been used to evaluate many of the commonly used breast cancer risk scoring assays, including the market leading OncotypeDX. This recent analysis accomplished two important goals for AccuStem’s StemPrintER test:

Results confirmed that StemPrintER is highly prognostic, with high risk patients up to 4 times as likely to experience a distant recurrence as low risk patients

StemPrintER outperformed the OncotypeDX test, developed by Exact Sciences EXAS , in stratifying patients according to their risk of breast cancer recurrence

“Showing this prognostic performance compared to the market leader in a prospective, randomized…