Acetic Acid Global Market Report 2022: Increasing R&D to Find New Niches Present… – Press Release

DUBLIN, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Acetic Acid Market – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027 Segmented By Application (Vinyl Acetate Monomer, Purified Terephthalic Acid, Acetate Esters, Ethanol, Others), By End User Industry, By Company and By Region” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.



The global acetic acid market is anticipated to grow at an impressive rate through 2027.

According to the Department of Health Virginia, acetic acid is 33rd in number, one of the highest in volume among chemicals per production. Acetic acid is low reactive to other molecules in nature. Hence, it is widely used in different industries such as food, industrial purpose, chemical, pharmaceutical, and packaging industries. Therefore, the increase in the population increased the demand for the product and led to the rise in market share of the global acetic market in the projected year.

Growing Demand of Rising Population is Driving Market Share

A growing population means an increase in demand for the product which is needed in daily life. Acetic acid is less reactive than other acids but can react slowly in the long term. Thus, Acetic acid is used by many industries for the production of their final goods. Few products are demanded by many industries for the smooth production of goods. Acetic acid is one of them that is demanded by different industries. Acetic acid is used to manufacture sealants, greases, and polyester. These products are used by many industries, like textiles, packaging, automobiles, and electronics. Hence, there will be a positive impact on the global acetic acid market share.

Due to urbanization and modernization, lifestyle changes drastically, and leisure time is scarce. Thus, the demand for packed foods is increasing to fulfill the need and solve the problem. PET bottles are broadly used for packaging liquid drinks and food because they are flexible, recyclable, and lighter in weight. Industries…