Acetic Acid Market size to grow by 5,379.71 thousand tons at a CAGR of 5.39% by … – Press Release

NEW YORK, June 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The acetic acid market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.39% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by 5,379.71 thousand tons, according to a recent market study by Technavio.

Special coverage on the Russia – Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Special coverage on the Russia – Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession
Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Acetic Acid Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The acetic acid market report also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of 15 vendors listed Below –

Airedale Chemical Co. Ltd., Ashok Alco Chem Ltd., BP Plc, Celanese Corp., Daicel Corp., DubiChem Marine International, Eastman Chemical Co., GNFC Ltd., HELM AG, Indian Oil Corp. Ltd., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Jiangsu Sopo Corp. Ltd., Kingboard Holdings Ltd., Lonza Group Ltd., LyondellBasell Industries NV, Pentokey Organy (India) Ltd., Saudi Basic Industries Corp., Shandong Hualu Hengsheng Chemical Co. Ltd., Shanghai Huayi Fine Chemical Co. Ltd., and Dow Inc.

Acetic Acid Market – Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by application (VAM, PTA, acetic anhydride, and others), end-user (plastics and polymers, food and beverages, ink paints and coatings, chemicals, and others)

The market share growth in the VAM segment will be significant during the forecast period. VAM can dissolve most organic solvents, including chlorinated…