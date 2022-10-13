aCommerce X Galderma Success Story – Press Release

From Innovative Strategies To Marketplace Leaders

BANGKOK, Oct 13, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – With a unique heritage in dermatology as well as decades of cutting-edge innovation, Galderma is the leading company solely dedicated to advancing dermatology and skincare solutions. Through trusted partnerships with healthcare professionals, Galderma ensures to meet individual consumer and patient needs with superior outcomes and offers cutting-edge, premium brands that fit people’s individual needs, across the full spectrum of dermatology through aesthetics, consumer care, and prescription medications.

As the market leader in the Philippine-derived derived Sensitive Skincare Market, its leading Consumer brand, Cetaphil was eyeing a move online. In addition to its range of classic best-sellers, including the cult-favorite Gentle Skin Cleanser, Cetaphil has introduced new ranges in recent years, including Cetaphil Baby, and Cetaphil Pro AD Derma, and Cetaphil Bright Healthy Radiance which was launched at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. With the emerging consumer trend for science-driven skincare, Galderma knew the potential of expanding its reach and introducing its brand benefits to a broader audience.

E-commerce Market Entry

Galderma was determined to establish a presence in the newly minted playground, that is e-commerce. The opportunity presented itself when COVID-19 hit. E-commerce boomed and became a significant priority for the group’s strategy. Being the market leader for sensitive skincare in the offline retail space, Galderma was determined also to secure its top position in the online marketplace leaderboards.

The Challenge

Galderma identified the strong presence of competition in the online market, and specifically in the online marketplaces such as Lazada, Shopee, and Zalora.

The group’s competitors have been in e-commerce for a number of years now and knew how to operate in an online environment and win the market. This means that Galderma needed a rapid…